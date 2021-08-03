Horseback riding returns to the Diamond S Ranch in Tazewell County

TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA (WVNS) — After Covid-19 cancelled most events over the last year, a bit of normalcy returned to one ranch in Tazewell County. The Diamond S Ranch on Fairground Road in Tazewell opened its gates this week for a Horse Day Camp. Riders were welcomed back this year to participate in the annual camp.



Tammy Sparks is the trainer and owner of the ranch.

“We coordinate at least one camp, horse camp, it’s a day camp, each year. This year we have three sessions going and we have all ages from 4-years-old to about 13-14 this year,” Sparks said.



The camp gives kids of all ages a chance to ride, learn, and interact with horses on the ranch. While usually held in July each year, Sparks said she was not sure if covid-19 restrictions would allow for the camp to happen this year. But, Sparks is happy to announce the camp is back.



“The kids were. Everyone was like, when are we having horse camp? When are we having horse camp? So, we moved it to August, but it’s been a good time,” Sparks said.



This year’s camp runs from August 2 until next week. Sparks said while the camp is completely booked, riding lesson packages are offered Monday through Friday throughout the year at the ranch. With experienced and specially trained horses ranging from 15-24 years old, the annual camp and lessons are open to all skill levels.

“Any experience, no experience necessary. We put together a program that the very least experience to the very advanced can ride,” Sparks explained.



And if the smile on these kids’ faces is any indication, Tuesday’s camp was a very welcomed return.













For more information on all the Diamond S Ranch has to offer, head over to their website or Facebook page. To schedule your own riding lesson, call (276) 979-7953.