BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Hospice of Southern West Virginia held a legislative reception Thursday evening Novermber 9, 2023.

Locals got the chance to meet representatives, delegates, and senators from across the state.

For Hospice of Southern West Virginia, one of their goals was concerns regarding their Certificate of Need.

A certificate of need is when you have to apply to the state you serve for a license to serve in that medical service.

Janett Green, Chief Executive Officer for Hospice of Southern West Virginia, tells 59News that hospice is one of those businesses that needs a certificate to serve southern West Virginia.

“We had our strategic plan last year and we decided we needed to do a better job of reaching out to our representatives to let them know of our issues. We wanted to do that for the entire community and we wanted the community to come in tonight. No agenda, just to talk with their constituents,” Green said.

Green was hoping to get between 40 to 60 people to attend the event.

She hopes locals are able to get their ideas across for what’s best for southern West Virginia.