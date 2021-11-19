Hospice of Southern West Virginia hosts Angel Tree lighting ceremony

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Hospice of Southern West Virginia hosts its annual Angel Tree lighting ceremony Friday, November 19, 2021. The event is a fundraiser for the nonprofit that provides end-of-life care in the area.

People can purchase an angel ornament with the names of their loved ones to be displayed at one of the trees throughout the area now through December 23rd. Organizers told 59News it is a great way to honor those who are no longer with us this holiday season

“It’s a very important time for people that are grieving this is their first holiday,” Public Relations Director Hope Duncan said. “Also, coming off the pandemic this is the first time we’ve been able to come together as a community to do this.”

Trees are displayed at the Crossroads Mall, Calacino’s Pizzaria, Raleigh General Hospital, Marquee Cinemas – Beckley Galleria, and Big Four Drug Store in Hinton.

Angels can be purchased at any of the displays or here.