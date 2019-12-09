Hospice of Southern West Virginia receives generous donation

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Hospice of Southern West Virginia (HSWV) received a donation from Calacino’s Pizzeria owners Jeff and Jamie Weeks. The pizzeria owners hosted the Carol S. Weeks Memorial Hospice Benefit. It is three days of music and food to raise money for Hospice .

Together the pizzeria raised $6,500 from that event in late November. Kristina Hughes Band, Taylor Made, and Matt Jones & The Road performed at this event.

“We cannot thank the Weeks family and the team at Calacino’s enough for their hard work raising this money,” HSWV Chief Executive Officer Janett Green stated in a release.

This year marks the third year that Calacino’s hosted Carol S. Weeks Hospice Benefit in honor of Jeff’s mother, who was a patient at HSWV.

