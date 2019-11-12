Hospice of Southern WV to host Angel Tree ceremony

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – The Hospice Angel Tree serves as a fundraiser for the non-profit organization, which serves terminally ill patients in Raleigh, Fayette, Summers, and Wyoming counties.

The fundraiser begins with the annual Angel Tree Lighting Ceremony on November 30 at 1 p.m. at the Crossroads Mall. Following the tree lighting ceremony, Angel Trees will be set up at three locations across southern West Virginia, including the Crossroads Mall in Mount Hope, Big Four Drug Store in Hinton, and Marquee Cinemas in Beckley.

The Hospice Angel Tree is a tribute to memorialize and honor someone special. Memorial ceramic angels will bear the name of a loved one and be displayed on the Angel Trees at their respective locations from November 30 to December 23.

Those who donate $20 or more will receive a commemorative Hospice of Southern West Virginia Butterfly Bulb ornament. To register for the Angel Tree Lighting Ceremony, please call the HSWV Administrative Office at 304-255-6404.

People can also visit any of the three Angel Tree locations between November 30 to December 23 to purchase an angel.