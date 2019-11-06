Hospice offers ‘Coping with the Holidays’ classes

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — It is that time of year again when the Holidays are just around the corner. It’s a wonderful time to send gifts, eat food and most of all, spend time with your family. But some people this year might not be able to spend time with their loved ones.

The staff of Hospice of Southern West Virginia is offering “Coping with the Holidays” classes during the month of November. The sessions are for those who have suffered a recent loss in their family. They will be held in Raleigh, Summers, Fayette, and Wyoming Counties.

The two-hour sessions are open to anybody over the age of 18 years old. Those who have loved ones who did not participate in Hospice are also welcome to attend. There will be a total of ten sessions running from Nov. 5 to Nov. 21, 2019.

Hospice of Southern West Virginia Social Service Coordinator Christina Bailey stated, ” For people who have lost a loved one, the normal excitement of the holiday season can be filled with dread and extreme sadness. We want to offer people ways to cope with their griefs during this time of year.”

For a complete list of sessions head over to http://www.hospiceofsouthernmw.org or you can call 304-255-6404 for registrations or additional information. These sessions are an addition to the Bereavement Support Hospice Support Groups that are held every Monday from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Bowers Hospice House.