Hospitals dealing with blood shortage during COVID-19 pandemic

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — With many states under a “stay at home” order due to COVID-19, hospitals and blood supply companies are running low on blood. CEO of Raleigh General Hospital Michael Roberts said people do not have to be afraid to donate because all hospitals are following CDC guidelines.

“And really if you go to give blood they’re already prepared for the social distancing aspect of it,” Roberts said. “So you go in you’re going to be keeping at least six feet from the next donor and so it’s a very safe environment and they screen you when you come in.”

Robert said while this is an uncertain time for all of us, he encourages anyone who is able to donate because it is not only needed locally, but around the country.

“They absolutely need to link up, find out where the nearest blood drive is and go and give because it’s absolutely huge thing right now shortage,” Roberts said. “And we need blood, everybody needs blood for their patients.”

Roberts said with the last two drives they had, they were able to help around 140 people. Raleigh General Hospital will also host a blood drive on April 21, 2020.