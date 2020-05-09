Hospitals may be the safest place to be during COVID-19 pandemic

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Emergency rooms, hospitals, and doctor’s offices are where people go when they get sick. While its recommended to avoid the hospital if necessary due to COVID-19 concerns, you shouldn’t fear getting the help you need.

“Our hospitals and clinics really are the safest place to be right now,” said Rocco Massey, Community CEO of Beckley Applachian Regional Hospital (BARH).

Massey said West Virginia hospitals prepared for COVID-19 before it hit our area.

“We had a head start on COVID-19. West Virginia was the last state to see the first positive COVID-19 patient. We were prepared.”

And they were able to implement strict guidelines that anyone walking through the doors must comply with. At BARH, one entrance is designated for employees, and another for patients. When you go through the entrance, they screen you for COVID-19 symptoms, take your name down, and give you a mask and sticker to show you were screened.

“We triage patients differently. The respiratory patients go this way, and the broken angles go that way,” said Massey.

Patients cannot have visitors for the time being. These steps may seem tedious, but they are what makes the hospital the safest place to be.

“The new protocols, policies, and procedures, that we began to implement two months ago, have paid us dividends throughout this pandemic,” Massey said.

