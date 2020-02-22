House Bill calls for longer sentences for child abusers

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Mercer County Prosecuting Attorney George Sitler pushes for harsher punishments for child abusers. Sitler wrote House Bill 4872 which would increase penalties for child abuse with serious bodily injury from one to five years, to two to ten years in prison.

Sitler said child abuse is a growing problem in the county and he hopes increasing the penalties will act as a deterrent for repeat offenders.

The bill passed both the House and Senate unanimously last session, but it was vetoed due to a technicality. It was reintroduced in the House of Delegates on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020.

