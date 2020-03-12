House fire in Beckley closes Kentucky Avenue

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Fire crews are on the scene of a house fire on Kentucky Ave. in Beckley.

Raleigh County Dispatchers told 59News the call came in around 6:38 p.m. on Thursday, March 12, 2020. Firefighters believe the fire started in the kitchen. They said smoke can be seen from the attic.

At this time, there are no confirmed injuries, but Kentucky Ave. is closed. Jan Care and the Beckley Fire Department are currently on the scene.