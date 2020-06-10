House of Delegates District 27 candidates ready to fight in general election

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — The big race in Mercer County was the House of Delegates race for the 27th District. Current Delegate Eric Porterfield lost to Marty Gearheart, Joe Ellington, and Doug Smith on the republican ticket. Tina Russell ran unopposed on the democratic ticket.

Russell and Ellington said the fight in the General Election will be tough.

“I’ve been at this since February of 2019, so I’ve been at this for over a year so I know how to work hard and do what I need to do to help my neighbors. So I’m going to keep doing what I’m doing,” Russell said.

“I appreciate everyone that has supported me and I hope I can gain the support of some other people and we will try to continue to do a good job,” Ellington said. “Your right there is going to be a lot of work to do in the next several months.”

Russell, Ellington, Smith, and Gearheart will face off in the November General Election where three seats are available.