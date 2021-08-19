Housekeeper retires from Jackie Withrow Hospital after 42 years

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — After 42 years of working at a local hospital, one employee retired on August 19, 2021.

David Mays started working at Jackie Withrow Hospital in Beckley right after he graduated high school. He worked as a housekeeper for the hospital.

Mays said the staff and residents were like his family and leaving is bittersweet.

“We really connected; it’s been so long because you walk down the hall, and they see you ready to go. In a way it’s really nice to go, but in a way I’m kind of nervous too,” said Mays.

Mays also received a Certificate of Appreciation from Governor Jim Justice for his years of service at the hospital.

