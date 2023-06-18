WYOMING COUNTY, WV (WVNS) – With Father’s Day here, we wanted to know how fathers celebrated with their families.

Many people celebrate father’s day at church, spending time with their families. But what do they do afterward?

Some people we talked to said they go out to eat but others said they prefer to stay home and cookout.

“On Father’s Day I like to spend time with my family,” said local father Brandon Cassady. “I have two little girls and they mean the world to me. We’re getting ready to have a barbeque and just do some family time really.”

We here at 59News would like to wish all the dads out there a very happy Father’s Day.