BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– West Virginia is no stranger to dealing with issues concerning their water- but how serious is it to drink contaminated water?

It seems every day a new area in West Virginia is met with a boil water notice or faces a contamination outbreak. With how often water is breached, the question arises regarding what can happen to our bodies if we consume bad water.

According to the CDC, around 7.2 million Americans get sick every year from diseases spread through water. The most common illnesses are Cholera, Dysentery, Typhoid and Hepatitis A.

Robert Duval, who works at the West Virginia University School of Public Health, said the main reason so many are affected is because bad water is not always obvious.

“If the water is not tested appropriately, you just can’t tell,” said Duval.

Unless the water smells, tastes, or is a visibly different color than clear, bad water can easily go undetected, and does so more often than not.

Aside from the typical gastrointestinal issues bad water can cause, Duval said studies have shown certain contaminants and chemicals in water can even affect the brain.

“You can get a complex range of neurological symptoms that can be very, very different,” said Duval. “They can interfere with your immune system and they can do strange things to your electrical system.”

One of the most concerning parts, however, is the fact that sometimes symptoms do not show until much later when the damage is already done.

“It could take years, decades before it culminates,” said Duval. “The contaminants that are carcinogenic may take a couple of decades before they affect you.”

Another associate professor at the WVU School of Public Health, Travis Knuckles, warned that people who are immunocompromised, pregnant or are younger children are at increased risk for bad water.

Knuckles said while you have to be careful, most water facilities do abide by the threshold for safe drinking water.

“As long as you’re in a public service district that tests water on regular intervals, provides data and you’re below certain levels- I would say that it’s safe to drink,” said Knuckles. “I drink tap water, and I know a lot about the effects of various drinking water contaminants.”

When in doubt, good prevention steps are to test the water yourself, reach out to your local public health department, visit a doctor and pay attention to potential sources of contamination in your community.