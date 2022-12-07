CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Two West Virginia cities are both near the middle of the list of the most fun cities in the United States, according to a study by WalletHub.

The study used three main criteria: entertainment and recreation; nightlife and parties; and the cost.

Out of 182 cities, Huntington, West Virginia, is ranked 99 overall and Charleston is ranked 133.

Huntington’s scores include:

Entertainment and Recreation: 144

Nightlife and Parties: 123

Cost: 41

Charleston’s scores include:

Entertainment and Recreation: 159

Nightlife and Parties: 140

Cost: 62

The study says that Huntington is in the bottom five of fitness centers per capita. Two cities are below Huntington in this category: Lewiston, ME; and West Valley City, UT.

The top 10 most fun cities, according to the study, include:

Las Vegas, NV (1)

Orlando, FL (2)

Miami, FL (3)

Atlanta, GA (4)

New Orleans, LA (5)

San Francisco, CA (6)

Austin, TX (7)

Honolulu, HI (8)

New York, NY (9)

Chicago, IL (10)

The least fun cities, according to the study, include: