CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Two West Virginia cities are both near the middle of the list of the most fun cities in the United States, according to a study by WalletHub.

The study used three main criteria: entertainment and recreation; nightlife and parties; and the cost.

Out of 182 cities, Huntington, West Virginia, is ranked 99 overall and Charleston is ranked 133.

Huntington’s scores include:

  • Entertainment and Recreation: 144
  • Nightlife and Parties: 123
  • Cost: 41

Charleston’s scores include:

  • Entertainment and Recreation: 159
  • Nightlife and Parties: 140
  • Cost: 62

The study says that Huntington is in the bottom five of fitness centers per capita. Two cities are below Huntington in this category: Lewiston, ME; and West Valley City, UT.

The top 10 most fun cities, according to the study, include:

  • Las Vegas, NV (1)
  • Orlando, FL (2)
  • Miami, FL (3)
  • Atlanta, GA (4)
  • New Orleans, LA (5)
  • San Francisco, CA (6)
  • Austin, TX (7)
  • Honolulu, HI (8)
  • New York, NY (9)
  • Chicago, IL (10)

The least fun cities, according to the study, include:

  • Lewiston, ME (173)
  • Fontana, CA (174)
  • Bridgeport, CT (175)
  • Laredo, TX (176)
  • Yonkers, NY (177)
  • Santa Rosa, CA (178)
  • Moreno Valley, CA (179)
  • Oxnard, CA (180)
  • South Burlington, VT (181)
  • Pearl City, HI (182)