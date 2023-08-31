BEAVER, WV (WVNS)– Amid a few recent business shutdowns in Beckley, one small local business seems to be thriving.

Several businesses in Beckley had to unfortunately say goodbye for good in the past month. The struggle to keep up customer volume, funding issues, staffing shortages and other issues are all wearing down many smaller establishments.

“I think the most difficult thing for a small business is probably just getting that traffic through and the volume needed to pay your everyday expenses when you’re first starting out,” said Michelle Rotellini, President and CEO of Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce.

Kenzie’s Kakes & Coffee in Beaver, however, just expanded their business to a new location at Beckley’s Appalachian Regional Hospital.

Mackenzie Brogan, owner of Kenzie’s Kakes & Coffee, attributed one of the reasons she is managing to do so well to being open to business advice from others.

“One of the biggest things for me was listening to the people around me that have wisdom in this area,” said Brogan. “Business is hard, and if you’ve never done it before, or maybe if you have done it before and it’s not been super successful, ask people questions who have done it.”

Brogan added that listening and valuing customer feedback is integral to growth, as they will tell you what they like and don’t like. She also said having great employees who reflect her business’ mission helps her keep moving forward.

“We want to be a place where you can come and feel comfortable, that you can come and feel welcome and supported and heard and valued- whether you’re spending two dollars or a thousand dollars,” said Brogan.

Brogan mentioned she is simply so grateful for the opportunity.

“He is just so good, God is so good and I’m so thankful that He has given me this opportunity and the people in my life that he has,” said Brogan, close to tears.

The new location is open to the public from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.