LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS)– The Chocolate Festival in Lewisburg brought hundreds of people from all over to the small town, and local businesses said they had one of their best days of the year so far.

The 15th annual Chocolate Festival was on Saturday, April 8, 2023. The festival is a yearly celebration that gives local businesses a chance to thrive.

This was definitely the case for A New Chapter Bookstore and the restaurant Hill and Holler. The managers of both businesses said sales were higher and kickstarted their year with a bang.

Shaye Gadomski, Manager of A New Chapter, said it was especially successful post-pandemic.

“We did better than our last chocolate festival,” said Gadomski. “As far as chocolates, we handed out over 1400, so I would say it was a pretty successful day.”

Dexter Johnson, manager and bartender for Hill and Holler, said they had a farm-to-table breakfast, live music and huge crowds for the festival. Johnson even served some customers all the way from Kentucky doing a beer trail.

“I feel like they are definitely going to come back, and I know that they left with smiles on their faces, so I can go home happy because of that,” said Johnson.

Both managers also said they are thankful to meet new loyal customers and celebrate with the community each year.

“We’re always appreciative of these opportunities and that people take their time to come to a new town or get out and shop local because we really couldn’t be here as a business without that support,” said Gadomski.

