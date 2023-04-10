BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)– Gas prices are on the rise, and could be worse by the time summer comes, which leaves many wondering how it could affect travel and tourism in West Virginia.

Gas prices are increasing by 15 to 16 cents from the last week alone. The increase comes from OPEC’s recent announcement of cutting oil production.

They are cutting production by a million barrels a day, which leads to higher pump prices.

Jamie Null, executive director for Mercer County’s Convention and Visitors Bureau, said it is unlikely that it will interfere with tourism, however.

“We see gas prices go up and go down and fluctuate throughout the year,” said Null. “One thing that it doesn’t always affect is travel because we are a society that really likes our time away so we prioritize vacations.”

Lori Weaver Hawkins, Public Affairs Manager for AAA, believes what it may affect, however, are family budgets while on vacation.

“They may not travel as far, they may not dine out as much, they may not do as much shopping on their trips and they may choose to do activities that cost lower than what they originally planned,” said Weaver.

Weaver Hawkins mentioned that there are some ways to improve gas mileage while driving. She recommended avoiding aggressive stop-and-start motions, having adequate air pressure in tires and obeying the speed limit.

“You also want to make sure that your vehicle’s maintenance is up to date,” added Weaver. “If your vehicle can run more efficiently because it’s well-maintained, you’ll get the most out of your gallon of gas.”

Overall, Weaver and Null said gas prices may change spending habits, but should luckily not deter road-tripping, tourism or vacation in West Virginia.