FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS)– The 2023 National Jamboree is at its end. With 15,000 people from around the country coming in and out of Fayette County, what is the local economic impact?

Every four years the National Jamboree brings in thousands of people to Fayette County.

People from all over the country get to experience everything the area has to offer – whether it’s local restaurants like Wood Iron Eatery and Cathedral Café, or nearby tourism attractions like Waterstone Outdoors and river rafting.

Cassidy Bayes, the manager for Cathedral Café, said the Jamboree definitely makes a difference in their business.

“We look forward to this every time they do it because we just know that we’re gonna be busy- especially on week days, which are usually lower for us even during the summer,” said Bayes. “We’re busy, but not as busy as we are during the Jamboree.”

Bayes said they co-own Southside Junction Tap House, which is also saw more business from the jamboree.

“We saw a bunch of troop leaders bringing Scouts in to show them new places in town, which I think is really cool they support local businesses,” said Bayes. “I would say definitely everybody in town is seeing the influx of people come in for this.”

Tabitha Stover, Executive Director for Visit Fayetteville, said another benefit of the Jamboree is the exposure it brings to Fayette County.

“It’s been exciting to see people that are just seeing Fayetteville and the New River Gorge on the radar and doing their own trips back,” said Stover. “They come, they experience the Summit and a lot of people who want something a little slower-paced come and explore the area, so that’s pretty cool.”

Both Stover and Bayes agree that overall, the Jamboree greatly benefits the local community.