How the WVDOH handles icy roads

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The icy conditions we are expecting later could mean icy roads.

Days and hours before things start to get cold, plow drivers in the area get ready to clear hundreds of roads and thousands of miles.

“Making sure our salt and mix is all mixed up and ready to go,” said Michael Harper, supervisor of Route 19 in Fayetteville.

Beckley Board of Public Works Director, Jerry Stump, said while they always prefer snow over ice, they handle both problems in similar ways.

“You can’t pick and chose,” said Stump.

John Dixon is the Fayette County Highway Administrator. He said they use a mixture of salt, cinders, and rocks to help give drivers traction on the roads. When the roads are freezing, Dixon said using salt alone would not be enough.

“If you put pure salt down, then you are looking at it thaws out real fast and then it refreezes right back over so with the mix we have it actually ends up turning it down to where you have some traction,” said Dixon.

Stump said in Beckley, they use the same mixture on the more than 500 roads they cover. So much so, they had to refill their supplies several times already.

“There are salt bins, the one on that side is still full, this one over here we have probably emptied a couple times this year,” said Stump.

One problem plow truck drivers encounter no matter the county is smaller back roads.

“If we have vehicles parked on both sides of the road we cant get down, especially if it’s a dead end on a down hill slope,” said Stump.

Both Stump and Dixon ask people to park their cars in their driveways if they have them and if not, to try and park them on the same side of the road.