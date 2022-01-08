How those working in the cold stay safe and warm

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — For many people, snow and severe weather means closed schools and businesses, but there are others whose jobs rely on the cold weather.

After a week of winter weather, people came out from all around over the weekend to enjoy the Winterplace wonderland. But before anyone could do so, Winterplace employees were out making sure the environment was safe for those visiting. Either by plow or shovel, employees went out as early as 5 a.m. from the road leading up and the entire parking lot.

“The first thing we do when we get here is shovel and salt the decks of our building and start spreading out to all the other departments to make sure by the time the mountain opens we have a clear surface and it is safe for everybody to walk on,” said Tim Armentrout, the snowboard supervising instructor at Winterplace.

In order to ensure the safety of the employees at the resort, they give the same piece of advice, whether an employee has spent a dozen years on the mountain, like Armentrout, or if it is their second day, like Joey Dales.

“Just bundle up. Thermal underwear that’s the big thing, she called me and said make sure you bring your thermal underwear, I said yes ma’am I will,” said Dales, a lift operator.

Layered clothing covering up exposed skin is the main weapon in the fight against possible frostbite and even hypothermia. As employees are out on their shifts, they are constantly checking in on each other for any signs of the two.

“What we look for is we look to see if anyone has any cold spots or any blotchy spots on their face, we tell them to go inside, warm up often,” said Tom Wagner, the executive vice president of Winterplace.

Staying warm and safe, in order to ensure a great day on the mountain for all who visit.

Wagner said all of these tips and tricks can and should be used by anyone coming out to hit the slopes as well.