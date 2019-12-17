Breaking News
Bluefield Police investigating armed robbery
How to avoid the blues this holiday season

Top Stories - Monday, Dec. 16

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — While this time of year is usually filled with kind acts and gifts, the holiday season is not so jolly for everyone.

Whether it is financial stress or loneliness, holiday blues can be a real problem for some people. According to National Alliance on Mental Illness, high expectations, loneliness, and stress can leave people feeling more depressed from Thanksgiving to New Year’s. People who already suffer from mental health illness, can find themselves feeling worse during the holiday season.

Dr. Ahmed Faheem with Appalachian Psychiatric Services said the holiday season can be a great risk for mental health patients.

“So, all those things put together, makes a lot of people, very predisposed to have a lot of depression, anxiety, and in addition to some of their pre-existing psychiatric problems,” Faheem said.

Some tips to avoid the holiday blues is to be realistic and do not overspend on gifts. Volunteer or participate in small acts of kindness. Most importantly, NAMI recommends keeping your mental health and well-being in mind during the stress of the season.

