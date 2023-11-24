DANIELS, WV (WVNS) — With Thanksgiving behind us and Christmas coming up quick, people are going to be eating a ton of treats in the coming weeks.

Matt Harvey, manager and personal trainer at Performance Fitness in Daniels, had some tips to burn off those holiday calories.

He said resistance training is going to be your best bet. Using weights and resistance bands in exercises such as squats and lunges works your lean muscles, which are the same muscles that will boost your metabolism and burn those calories.

