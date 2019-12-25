How to explain to children why Santa didn’t bring expensive gifts

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — When writing letters to Santa, kids tend to ask for gifts that are out of their parents price range.

How do you handle that conversation or navigate their potential disappointment, when they don’t see that extravagant gift under the tree

Kyle Yoder, a therapist at Pyramid Counseling, stold 59News parents should take this time to help their child talk out their feelings towards not getting everything on their list.

“Nobody knows the child like the parent or the guardian and so you know things that you can employ with them, ways that you talk to them, ways that you can communicate with them to help them understand,” Yoder said. “That’s going to be unique to each child.”

Yoder says the first step in talking to your child is helping them identify how they’re feeling.

It’s important for them to know that they won’t get everything they want. At the same time, it’s important that they know how to handle situations like this.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Dog rescued from storm drain spends first Christmas with the firefighters who saved him

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dog rescued from storm drain spends first Christmas with the firefighters who saved him"

LATEST: Family, friends expand search area for missing Raleigh County woman

Thumbnail for the video titled "LATEST: Family, friends expand search area for missing Raleigh County woman"

59 News Online Update: December 21, 2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "59 News Online Update: December 21, 2019"

City of Ronceverte looking to upgrade sewer system

Thumbnail for the video titled "City of Ronceverte looking to upgrade sewer system"

Missing woman arrested by Raleigh County Deputies

Thumbnail for the video titled "Missing woman arrested by Raleigh County Deputies"

Family, friends hold search party for missing Raleigh County woman

Thumbnail for the video titled "Family, friends hold search party for missing Raleigh County woman"

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News