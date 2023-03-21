GHENT, WV (WVNS) — As spring finally comes in, many still deal with some chilly weather.

But as the warmer weather comes in, employers must also be aware of dangers that are possible on their job site during these months that may not be as present during the rest of the year according to safetyskills.com.

In this article, you will learn about how to identify and address the most common spring hazards that could be found on your jobsite.

The Hazards of Springtime Storms

While storms are not usually an issue, severe thunderstorms are what need to be watched out for because they are most likely to happen in springtime.

A major danger, according to safetyskills.com, is lightning, which when intensified, can appear anytime and can quickly start a fire in fields, trees or even buildings, and can be deadly to people. Another dangerous outcome from this weather is high, damaging winds. Tornadoes can quickly develop as well. These outcomes can come with any storm, so remember to stay safe.

It is a good idea to carry out regular drills in the workplace so when it comes to a real emergency, there is less panic and hesitation.

Keep an Eye Out for Dangerous Animals

As the warmer weather will eventually begin to set in, bugs and insects, such as bees and wasps will appear more regularly. Remember to keep an eye out for nests and hives. If you do see them, remember to keep insect spray on hand to neutralize them nests and hives. Also, according to safetyskills.com, avoid wearing bright colors and strong, sweet-smelling scents, both of which could make you more attractive to these insects.

While on the topic of insects, ticks can become a big issue as well. Ticks can be difficult to see and are found in every state. safetyskills.com says long sleeves and pants can help keep ticks off your body but after working in an area where ticks might be, be sure to do a full body check and wash your clothes.

Snakes also come out during this time of year. This is when they come out of hibernation. Depending on where you live, you may be more likely to encounter a venomous snake than in other states, but you should always be on the lookout, according to safetyskills.com.

Most snake bites happen because people do not leave the snake alone. Just give it some room and do not touch it. Wearing boots and long pants can help protect you from future incidences as well.

If someone has severe affects from bite or sting, always go to the emergency room or call 911.

Prepare for Safety Hazards in The Home

This is the time of year where people love to do a deep cleaning of their home. But there is a proper way to do it!

Part of this process is to test your smoke alarms and carbon dioxide detectors. Just remember to handle them correct as to not ruin or damage them. Another major issue is improper use of household cleaners. According to safetyskills.com, It is important to understand the reactions from chemicals that can happen, such as:

Vinegar and bleach produces toxic chlorine gas

Ammonia and bleach creates chloramines vapors

Rubbing alcohol and bleach results in chloroform

Vinegar and hydrogen peroxide can be used separately on the same surface, but when combined in one container, will produce peracetic acid

Remember, always keep your home well ventilated when using household chemicals. This includes when you decide to paint your house as well because paints may also include hazardous chemicals. Remember to wear protective equipment along with proper ventilation when working with paint or deep cleaning chemicals.

According to safetyskills.com, another big household danger that becomes more common starting in the spring is lawn care, which typically involves equipment like lawn mowers, weed eaters or chainsaws. It is mandatory that you know how to use these types of equipment because they can become dangerous, or even deadly.

Understand Your Worksite Dangers

While we understand that springtime hazards are important, safetyskills.com mentions that it is crucial that your entire workforce recognizes the specific dangers that may arise at your jobsite.

One suggestion is going over the settings of your work area. You may want to look out for things such as if there is a river or other body of water near you that may cause flooding, or an area of construction that may use heavy equipment.

According to safetyskills.com, a job hazard analysis (JHA), sometimes called a job safety analysis, task hazard analysis or job hazard breakdown, is one way for your company to identify and work to correct potential dangers in your specific workplace.

Conducting one of these analyses will help you understand the most dangerous jobs in your workplace and the measures you can take to protect yourself and others around you.