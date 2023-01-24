BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– A social worker from the Raleigh County Commission on Aging shared some advice on preventing the elderly from being scammed.

Social worker Crystal Foley said that during her 15 years at the Commission on Aging, scams are not only becoming more prominent, but also becoming more creative.

For example, she said that there are more instances of people pretending to be someone they know, such as impersonating a grandchild, and asking for money to get out of trouble.

Foley said that they try to help their community avoid these situations.

“Giving them education is probably one of the best ways to prevent it, but then to make sure they know not to give your personal information out to anybody.”

The Commission on Aging also held a presentation from Frank Priddy, a retired detective from the Beckley Police Department, on Monday, January 23, 2023, on avoiding scams as well.

“A lot of younger people are getting identity theft because they put so much on social media. A lot of people put way too much stuff on there– how old they are, where they live, where they work, and it is a lot of information there, and that can be a problem. People can use that and, you know, take advantage of you,” said Priddy.

One of the best ways to avoid being scammed is to inform yourself of the ways scammers commit fraud and to never give out personal information freely. If you suspect there is a scam, report it to the police and file a complaint to the Federal Trade Commission to protect yourself and others.