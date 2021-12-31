How to keep up with your New Year’s resolutions

New year’s resolutions can be transformative, but only if you make realistic goals. Lofty resolutions are hard to stick to and will only make you feel bad if you slip up.

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– New Year’s Day or January 1st is right around the corner and it comes with reflection and resolutions for 2022.

Some of the most common New Year’s resolutions deal with working on relationships, exercising and learning a new skill or hobby. And according to a study done by professors at the University of Scranton, only 46% of people that made a resolution this past year, were successful in fulfilling it.

Winston-Salem resident Julianna Peters said she wants to get closer to Christ and talked about how she plans to follow through.

“through accountability. With my friends, like my best friend here, and my boyfriend they really help with devotionals and get in my word and stay in the word,” Peters said.

Another Winston-Salem resident Jordan Pattisall talked about why she wants to strengthen her relationships.

“I tend to stay in my comfort zone and in college I want to get out there and do things I’m not used to doing and just try a be a better person,” Pattisall said.

And for all those that put going to the gym as one of their resolutions, Owners Garrett Allen and Austin Hatfield of Redline Fitness in Beckley talked about how to hold yourself accountable.

“Partners and gyms that offer coaching and class-based. When you’re working out with a group of people, it’s mush easier to have those people push you and help better yourself,” Allen said.