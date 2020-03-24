How to make medical masks during a shortage

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The coronavirus has caused a shortage of food and toiletries in stores, and while the country is recovering from that, some coveted items might be still hard to come by. Here are some instructions on how you can make a yourself.

What you need: a sewing machine, iron, ironing board, thread, cotton fabric, elastic, coffee filters

Step 1: Cut the fabric

Cut the main fabric into a 24 cm x 19 cm rectangle. Then cut the inside lining fabric into two 18 cm x 13 cm squares

Step 2: Press and sew the fabric together

Fold down approximately 1 cm of fabric on one long side of the lining fabric and press it down with an iron. Sew it down. Do this for both lining fabric pieces.

Lay down the lining fabrics upside down on top of the main fabric. The long ends of the lining that have not been sewn should be flush and centered with the long edges of the main fabric. Pin down and sew along the long edges of the main fabric.

Open up the lining fabric and press it down. Flip it over and fold in the lining fabric on the other side. Press.

Step 3: Pinch, fold, and pin

Flip it over again, so that the main fabric is showing. Pinch, fold, and pin down three folds into the fabric, making sure to grab the lining fabrics as well. Press.

Step 4: Sew and finish

Sew down the folds. Fold the edges in twice and press so that the main fabric touches the lining fabric. Sew.

Feed elastic through the side folds. Knot the folds at the end. Add the coffee filter into the inside of the mask.

