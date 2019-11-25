How to properly thaw turkey this Thanksgiving

Top Stories for Nov. 25, 2019

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — If you are planning on cooking a turkey this thanksgiving, you will want to make sure it is out of the freezer! Whole frozen turkeys typically need about three days to defrost.

So if turkey is on the menu this holiday, make sure the bird is out by Monday, November 25. To thaw out the turkey, place it into a pot of cold water for a few hours. Then, stick the turkey in your refrigerator. Check back on it Wednesday, November 27, to make sure it is fully thawed.

Tootie Jones owns Swift Level Fine Meats in Lewisburg. She is selling frozen turkeys this holiday season.

“This is our frozen solid turkey and as you can see, that guy is pretty hard right now. This is a nicely thawed turkey that we’ve had out for a couple of days and as you cans see, it makes nice inprintations with my hands when I push on it. That tells us that this turkey is thawing pretty nicely. But you still want to make sure its thawed inside,” Jones said while gesturing to a thawed turkey and a frozen one.

If on Wednesday the turkey is still not thawed, repeat the water bath again. Keeping it in cold water and in the fridge fights off any bad bacteria.

