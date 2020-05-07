How to reduce skin irritation while wearing face masks

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The CDC is recommending everyone wear a face mask in public, but the homemade masks could cause skin irritation. Experts are offering some tips to calm your skin while wearing the snug mask around your nose and mouth.

First, find a mask that is right for you. While N95 masks are required for health care professionals, homemade masks can come in many shapes and sizes. If your skin is easily irritated, opt for a softer fabric, like cotton. If you are prone to acne, make sure you choose a mask that is breathable and can easily and frequently be washed.

It can also be helpful to wash your face and apply a light moisturizer or cream before putting on your mask. Then, at the end of the day, remove your mask and wash your face with gentle soap and water, and reapply that moisturizer or cream. The same goes for your hands. Try to regularly apply a gentle lotion to your hands to help counteract the dryness that might result from frequent handwashing.

Typically, gentle, light lotions or creams don’t cause too much damage to masks. Watch out for greasy ointments or heavy sunscreens that do not easily soak into the skin, as these can break down masks over time. However, ointments can be helpful in healing rough or irritated skin. They recommend using them after you have taken your mask off for the day.