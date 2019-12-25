How to shop for the little ones in your life this holiday season

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Shopping around for Christmas gifts for small children can be a difficult task, but making sure the gift is age appropriate may be even harder.

Many toys include an age range, such as ages three and up. This is so you don’t give the toy to a child who may accidentally swallow a small piece that comes with.

Dr. Ayne Amjad, a physician in Beckley, said if you’re buying a gift for someone else’s kid, you can even call the parents to make sure it’s a toy they don’t mind their kid playing with.

“The best thing is to ask the parents before you buy their child a gift,” Dr. Amjad said. “‘I want to buy your son or daughter this certain toy, is that okay?’ Especially if they’re games that some parents aren’t comfortable with yet. You should ask them first, I would think, if you’re going to spend money.”

Dr. Amjad says it’s important to watch out for toys and games that have violence in them because many parents don’t want their kids around that at a young age. Those toys can include fake guns, such as Nerf guns, and video games that are particularly violent.

