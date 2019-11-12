How to sign up for annual Toys For Tots program

Closings
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Now is the time to sign up for the annual Toys For Tots program.

Toys For Tots of Southern West Virginia is taking applications right now. The drive is for kids under 15 years of age. People will be called in December and told when to pick up toys.

Jay Quesenbery, the Coordinator of Toys for Tots of Southern West Virginia, said people it is easy for people to apply online.

“The best thing to do is to go to our website, we’ve got a great website. Find the county that you’re in, just go to that county in West Virginia and just basically apply for toys. There is a place where you go to sign up for toys and that application gets sent to us electronically,” Quesenberry explained.

Visit https://www.toysfortots.org/ to apply or donate.

