PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) – Chances are you have encountered black ice on your way to work at some point. Black ice can be invisible and strike at the most unexpected times.

Winter driving can come with many obstacles when the temperature drops. Black ice is most prevalent during the overnight hours.

Especially with mountain runoff in the area – those waters could refreeze tonight as the temperatures drop again.

Princeton firefighter Justice Shafer warns drivers to be aware of their surroundings.

“Be prepared for changing road conditions and cold weather, you can’t see it,” said Shafer.

Shafer also recommends checking tire pressure and the tread of your tires. Tires with lower tread are more likely to slip on black ice. Shafer also added that carrying an emergency kit in your car can be helpful.