PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) – Are you suffering from a runny nose and sneezing? Fall allergies could be the culprit.

When people suffer allergies, they usually think of pollen in the spring. The end of summer into fall can also effect allergies.

Dr. Anjum Rana said there are some things those who suffer from allergies can do when stepping outside and inside of their home.

“There are a lot of precautions you can take. Cleanliness of the home is important. When vacuuming their home, they can use a filter in it,” said Rana.

Rana said many patients can easily confuse allergies with Covid. Fall is also a common time for the influenza virus and Rhinovirus, also known as the common cold. Although the symptoms are similar, there are a few key differences that can help you pinpoint your illness.

“People with Covid-19 have a fever. People with allergies don’t have a fever. Also, people with allergies have itchy noses and itchy eyes,” added Rana.

According to the Center for Disease Control, 31.8 percent of Americans suffer from allergies.

Rana recommended wearing a mask while taking a stroll and keeping windows shut to bedrooms.