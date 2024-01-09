SOPHIA, WV (WVNS) – Windy conditions are dangerous for drivers traveling at high speeds on the interstate and highway. High profile vehicles are at a higher risk in these conditions.

With wind gusts up to 60 miles an hour affecting the area Tuesday, vehicles can be affected

Gusts of wind can cause a vehicle to go off course.

High profile vehicles like tractor trailers are at higher risk due to the size of them.

Jon Brakefield, Lead Instructor at CDL Assist, describes his experience as a truck driver.

“I’ve been on the road thirty two years. I’ve had the wind shove me and roll me over like that. I never have fallen all the way over but I have kind of been blown sideways two or three times. You especially have the watch on bridges, coming out between mountains, or even in the flatlands like Indiana out in the Midwest” said Brakefield.

Some high profile vehicles may be empty, but this causes the weight of that vehicle to decrease.

When the weight of the vehicle is low, there is potential for the wind to take over.

Brakefield cautions drivers to be aware of high profile vehicles.

“You have to be aware that they can’t just stop on the dime. If there is high wind, they are gonna be moving sideways. They might approach you, they don’t mean to. But you just have to watch. If you are gonna pass them go ahead and pass them and get on around them” said Brakefield to 59News.

Gusts of winds are risk factors to all vehicles, especially high profile vehicles. When approaching these types of vehicles in windy conditions, be cautious of them and your surroundings.