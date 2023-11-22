BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Humane Society of Raleigh County Executive Director Brett Kees responded to a citizen’s report that HSRC staff declined to euthanize a sick cat that was reportedly found outside of a Beckley apartment complex.

“The grim reality is that, every week, we get dozens of requests to pay for medical care for both owned and found animals, and, unfortunately, we cannot pay for them all,” Kees said, adding that the shelter relies on donations, receives only one-sixth of its budget from city and county grants and that staff must raise $600,000 from private donors annually to operate the shelter. “We do all that our funds allow.”

The shelter is the only one in Raleigh County and has been plagued in recent years by an increase in the number of stray animals in the region.

The citizen, Demetrice Johnson, said he was notified the cost to euthanize an animal would be around $1,000, which was more than his budget would permit. He said he called HSRC and was told by a staff member to place the animal outside and allow nature to “take its course.”

He said he and his neighbors pooled their money to euthanize the cat humanely.

Kees said on Wednesday, November 22, 2023, that a recent cost of euthanizing an animal privately, along with an exam and urgent care, was $300.

Kees said unidentified individuals dropped 48 cats on shelter grounds in September.

“Those animals already cost over $10,000,” he said.

Kees invited the public to make donations to HSRC in order to enable the organization to care for additional animals.