BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The executive director of the Humane Society of Raleigh County said on Wednesday, November 29, 2023, that there is a strong need for a spay and neuter law in Raleigh County.

Brett Kees, the director, said that a number of owners do not get their pets neutered and that they then put the puppies and kittens outside or dump them at the shelter.

He said an ordinance requiring pet owners to spay and neuter pets would help solve the stray animal problem and that it would also stop what he described as a disturbing trend of unauthorized dog breeding.

“One of the big things we run into is, there’s a lot of unsavory backyard breeders,” Kees said. “And when they breed a dog out, or it can’t perform for them anymore, they dump them, and, quite frankly, those are the people that don’t deserve to have animals.”