Human Library to take place in Word Park

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Human Library will take place in Word Park on Thursday, September 23, 2021.

It will feature personal stories from different perspectives and backgrounds. After a speaker tells their story, people will have a chance to interact and ask questions.

Christina Baisden, an organizer of the event, said she hopes this gives people a better understanding of diversity in the community.

“People don’t realize that we have a lot of stereotypical thinking and language that we use that can be hurtful or damaging to people that are going through certain things,” Baisden explained.

