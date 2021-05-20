Human remains found in Giles County

GLEN LYN, VA (WVNS) — The Giles County Sheriff’s Department announced on Thursday, May 20, 2021 that deputies are investigating human remains found in Glen Lyn near Shumate Falls.

Deputies said on May 16, investigators were called to the area after a group of fisherman discovered skeletal remains. The remains were found on the bank of the New River, and the Medical Examiner’s Office believes the remains to be that of a white man, possibly in the age range of 40-60.

Investigators said it is believed that the time of death was within the past year. A pair of high-top Under Armour shoes were found in the area of where the remains were found. Deputies have contacted several local jurisdictions about missing persons reports, but no information has matched to this point.

If anyone has any information that may help identify the person in this case, deputies ask that you call the Giles County Sheriff’s office at 540-921-3842.