Humane Society facing shortages in community pet food pantry

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Humane Society of Raleigh County has faced constant supply shortages for the last few months. They announced October 29, 2021 the community food pet pantry was completely empty.

As food and supply prices increase across the country, pet owners with limited income struggle to afford the necessary supplies.

“Right now things are expensive. We have a lot of seniors, who cannot make ends meet, and it helps them keep their pets, same way with people on disability,” Executive Director, Brett Kees said. “It’s just sort of the perfect storm of everything. We have more animals than we normally have here, so we are not able to dip into our stores for our animals as much for the pet pantry.”

This means there is an increased need for community involvement and donations at the Humane Society.

With the shelter at capacity since early June, Kees said it is a result of a lack of spay and neuter regulations for pet owners. As animals leave the shelter, more are brought in from animal control or intake waitlists.

“We do not have that here, so we end up with a lot of unwanted animals because they do not necessarily think out what they are going to do with the pups or what they are going to do with the kittens,” Kees said.

Kees said the community food pantry is crucial to keeping shelter population at a minimum and making sure pets are still being taken care of while people need a little help.

“It lets them keep their animals and keeps an animal from having to come into the shelter, and that’s a way to keep the population at the shelter down, so we can continue to take on more animals,” Kees said.

Donations can be brought to the Humane Society on Grey Flats Road in Beckley or made through their Amazon and Paypal accounts. More information on how to donate can be found on their website.