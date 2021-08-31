Humane Society of Raleigh County finishing up renovations

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Renovations for the Raleigh County Humane Society began the week of August 23rd and are currently being finished. The Outreach Coordinator for the Humane Society said funding for the renovations was donated by Larry Ford and an anonymous donor.

One of the big projects was installing epoxy floors that will help keep the Humane Society building clean for all pets and people.

“This is a really important thing that we were able to renovate. It is a little bit outdated,” said Victorya Wade. “So, not only will this help, it will become a little bit more attractive and make it an enjoyable place for people to come – brighter, cleaner.”

The animals are still being taken care of in the meantime. Wade said renovations should be finished next week, and the Humane Society will return to its normal operations.