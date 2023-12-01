BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – This Friday was all about giving our furry friends a forever home at the Humane Society of Raleigh County.

Our own StormTracker 59 meteorologist Bradley Wells helped take part in the event.

Lewis Nissan helped sponsor all adoption fees, meaning if you wanted to adopt your new four-legged friend, it was completely free.

Hannah Cottle, Volunteer & Outreach Coordinator, said she is happy to host an event like this just in time for the holiday season.

“It is a lifetime commitment. They’re only there for a short part of your life but your with them their entire life and you need to remember that. When you are getting an animal, it’s not a 6 month commitment, it is a lifetime commitment,” Cottle said.

Cottle said about 60 different cats and a handful of dogs were available for adoption.

She hoped for a successful outing and for more adoption events like this in the future