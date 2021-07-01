Humane Society of Raleigh County in need of donations

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Humane Society of Raleigh County is asking for donations.

The return of puppy and kitten seasons is leaving some animal shelters at full capacity. The Humane Society of Raleigh County is no exception according to Victorya Wad, the Outreach Coordinator for the Humane Society of Raleigh County.

“We get a huge influx of homeless cats, homeless kittens, nursing moms which take in quite a bit of our cat food, they constantly need to be fed,” Wade said.

The shelter is currently at capacity for cats with a wait list for new intakes. Wade said the increase in animals who are in need of shelter happens every year when the weather gets warm. One of the things pet owners can do to prevent an excessive need at shelters during puppy and kitten season is to spay and neuter.

“If you’re going to get a dog, if you’re going to get a cat, look into veterinary care, look into the cost of that. It is really important to spay and neuter not just for population control but also for disease control,” said Wade.

The Humane Society has a voucher program in place to help pet owners spay and neuter their pets. Another way to help animals during the shelter’s busy season is to donate food and supplies.

“We always need kitten food, wet and dry, puppy food wet and dry, bleach, laundry detergent,” said Wade.

The Humane Society has a number of fundraising events coming up for the month of July. Wade said these are crucial in getting the supplies needed to take care of their animals.

“That goes to all sorts of expenses, veterinary care, the things that come through the door that don’t have homes but need help right away,” said Wade.