Humane Society of Raleigh County preparing for National Pet Adoption Week

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — With the week of Monday, July 21, 2021 marking National Pet Adoption Week, the Humane Society of Raleigh County will set up shop at the PetSmart in the Crossroads Mall to help animals find their forever home.

With the shelter currently at capacity and unable to accept animals in need, outreach coordinator Victorya Wade said all animals at PetSmart will be available for immediate adoption.

“We’ll have a couple animals out there that will be ready to go,” Wade said. “That means they’re going to be spayed and neutered, they’re going to be combo tested, they’re going to have all their up to date vaccines and preventatives of flea and tick.”

Cats will be available for $70 and dogs will be available for $60.