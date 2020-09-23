Humane Society of Raleigh County struggles during COVID-19 pandemic

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Many non-profit organizations are struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic, and that includes the Humane Society of Raleigh County.

President of the Board of Directors for the Humane Society, Nancy Johnson, said they are struggling financially since they had to cancel many of their fundraising events.

“Which has caused our fundraising to take a huge hit,” Johnson said. “80 percent of about 80 percent of our income comes comes from fundraising.”

Johnson said that money helps buy supplies and pay for vet care.

“Cleaning supplies, food, litter, vetting obviously,” Johnson said. “We had, I want to say two weeks ago, I think we had three or four animals come in that needed emergency vet care so vetting is a huge huge expense for us.”

Johnson said there are many ways for the community to help whether, it is giving a money donation or donating items.

“We always need food, cat food or dog food, cat litter,” Johnson said. “Bleach, bleach has been very hard for us to get and we clean daily with it to keep disease down.”

While they cancelled many of their annual events, they do have more planned. Those events will look different due to COVID-19 concerns.

On Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 they will hold a yard sale. They ask everyone who attends to wear a face mask and practice social distancing.

The Humane Society is open Tuesday-Saturday from 11 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.