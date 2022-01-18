Humane Society of Raleigh County to open new wellness center

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Humane Society of Raleigh County will open a new wellness center soon.

The Delaney Wykle Animal Wellness center will provide in-house veterinary treatment and spay and neuter services to the shelter’s animals. Social Outreach Coordinator Alexis Johnston, said the center will help ease dependence on local veterinary centers and allow the shelter to provide better care for their animals.

“A lot of vets in the area can be booked out for weeks at a time. So obviously that slows us down from getting animals in which means we cannot get them adopted out as quickly meaning less that we can take from the community to help,” Johnston said.

The center is estimated to cost approximately one million dollars. Johnston said ground breaking for the new center will happen in the spring.