Hundreds absent from WV high school as flu, strep threaten

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – More than a fifth of students at a West Virginia high school have missed classes as illnesses such as the flu and strep throat make the rounds.

Kanawha County Schools spokeswoman Briana Warner on Friday said George Washington High School in Charleston reported 242 absences. She said the cause could be the flu, strep throat, stomach bugs, other viruses or simply students not attending.

County school officials have been in contact with principals, nurses and the Kanawha Charleston Health Department. Warner said some parts of the county have also had high numbers of absences.

