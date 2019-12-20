Hundreds of students receive winter coats courtesy of Beckley Fire Department

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Hundreds of students will be experiencing a warmer winter this year all thanks to the Beckley Fire Department.

For the fourth year, the Beckley Fire Department and Body Works handed out jackets to students at Beckley Elementary. Four hundred students in pre-K through first grade received coats.

Lt. Rick Fisher with the Beckley Fire Department said no kid was left behind; every child was given a coat, whether they needed one or not.

“Our jobs in general, as firefighters, we serve the community continuously,” Fisher said. “This is just another way for us to touch these kids lives and let them know someone else cares about them besides their parents.”

One hundred jackets went to the Board of Education. If you have a child who still needs a jacket, they can talk to their school counselor.

Jackets run from size 2-T to an adult small.