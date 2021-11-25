Hundreds participate in 45th annual YMCA Thanksgiving run and walk

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Hundreds came together in Beckley November 25, 2021 for a longstanding Thanksgiving tradition.

The 45th annual five mile run and walk took place at the Paul Cline Memorial Sports Complex. Jason Logan is the director of sports and recreation for the YMCA. He said there were more runners than usual this year with 180 people pre-registered for the race and even more registering as the event began.

“We have a ton of people that come back year after year after year and I just think that is amazing,” Logan said. “That means we are doing something right through the YMCA and becoming part of the families traditions through Thanksgiving.”

Logan said he is already looking forward to next year’s race and continuing the tradition for their 46th year.