Hundreds stand in line for Star Wars premiere

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — On Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, Star Wars fans gathered at Marquee Cinemas for a movie premiere.

Star Wars, The Rise of Skywalker, premiered a day before its actual release date of December 20. Fans dressed up as their favorite characters and headed to the theater early to make sure they got a good seat.

Tim Brown is an avid Star Wars fan and has dressed up as several characters throughout the years. For The Rise of Skywalker, Brown dressed up as none other than Luke Skywalker.

“I’ve been to every single premiere since ’97 when they re-released the movies and I come dressed up with friends every single time,” Brown said. “I’ve been various characters over the years but I always try to do something that’s in the current movies.”

There will be a usual schedule for the movie starting on Dec. 20, 2019 at 11 a.m.